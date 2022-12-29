HAYNESVILLE, La. -- Haynesville's new mayor, the police chief and a slate of new and returning council members will take their oaths of office Friday.
The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Claiborne Parish Fair Complex. It's open to the public.
Roderick Hampton won the title of mayor following the Nov. 8 election. He defeated Thomas "Jake" Tabor. Two-term Mayor Beverlee Killgore chose not to seek reelection.
Police Chief Anthony Smith will be sworn into his fifth term in office. He had no challengers in the fall election.
Council members include Mae Williams, District 1; Linda Beene Holyfield, District 2; Betty Richardson, District 3; Dewatha Malone, District 4; Matthew "Matt" Faulkner, District 5. Holyfield, Richardson and Malone are returning council members.