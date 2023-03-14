WASHINGTON – Republicans on Tuesday leveraged their slight majority in the U.S. House to challenge the Biden administration’s efforts to slow global warming, introducing legislation that would jump start fossil fuel production in the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere.
Though impacting energy production nationwide, the bill has important implications for Louisiana, said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise will be lead sponsor on The Lower Energy Costs Act, or H.R. 1.
"In order to address American energy and lower energy costs for families, you need to address a number of problems that President Biden's actions have put in the way of expansion, starting with permits (and) just having consistency in the permitting process,” Scalise said Monday.
H.R. 1 includes provisions that would mandate offshore lease sales that allow oil companies the right to drill; streamline environmental permitting processes; make the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission a one-stop shop for permitting energy infrastructure, such as interstate pipelines; and increase the cut of federal royalties states receive, which would translate to billions of dollars more for Louisiana coastal restoration.
Read more from our news partner, The Advocate.