SHREVEPORT, La. - SWEPCO donated multiple food items and supplies Sunday to help communities and customers recover from the storm that pummeled the ArkLaTex on June 16.
SWEPCO began demobilizing its base camps late Saturday following a week-long historic restoration effort that mobilized more than 4,000 utility professionals. Excess goods were donated to local community partners.
The company sent donations of dry goods and frozen and refrigerated foods to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, Longview Dream Center and Grace Creek Church in Longview, Texas.
“Our community partners remain invaluable and we’re grateful for the collaboration. The storms impacted everyone, and it was heartening to see the all-in response to help rebuild, together,” said Paul Pratt, Director Customer Services & Marketing.
SWEPCO donated nearly four truckloads of food, supplies and other goods to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and another truckload to Longview Dream Center and Grace Creek Church. The two latter organizations provided lodging to crews working storm restoration.
“We’re so grateful for today’s donation from AEP SWEPCO,” said Martha Marak, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. “The food we received will be used to support our network of 130 organizations comprised of food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters. We appreciate AEP SWEPCO turning their surplus into sustenance, ensuring that no disaster goes to waste. Together, we’re nourishing hope and feeding resilience in times of need.”
The final push to restore power to ArkLaTex residents is underway and crews have restored power to more than 240,000 customers.
The response matched the storm with a scaled response that mobilized more than 4,000 additional utility professionals who helped rebuild SWEPCO’s energy delivery system and restore power to customers as safely and quickly as possible.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, reports show approximately 2,000 ArkLaTex residents remain without power and work continues following a late Friday storm that packed another punch to east Texas.
As a result of the June 16 storm, SWEPCO activated its Incident Command Structure (ICS), a model first adopted by the company in 2015.
ICS is used today as SWEPCO’s primary scalable response strategy for all events (weather and non-weather). The FEMA model includes incident activation for logistics to provide housing and meals for those deployed to help offer aid following the disaster.
Now that much of the larger work has been completed many of the mutual aid workers can now be redeployed to other places of need.