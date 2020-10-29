Oklahoma City, Ok. - SWEPCO has sent crews to Oklahoma to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after a powerful ice storm left homes and businesses in the dark.
The company posted pictures to it's facebook page. A SWEPCO spokesperson said it sent 160 employees and business partners.
They spent Tuesday and Wednesday helping it's sister company Public Service of Oklahoma.
The ice storm hit the area on Monday morning. SWEPCO told KTBS 3 that its crews will stay as long as they're needed.