SHREVEPORT, La. - Due to all the power outages from the storm on June 16, line trucks from across the nation came to Shreveport to help.
The Louisiana State Fairgrounds became a base camp for the trucks and a place for thousands of linemen to get meals.
With many of the trucks now going home, SWEPCO had truckloads of leftover food that they donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
With the storm taking out many people's electricity, a lot of food went bad, leaving many in need of meals.
About 130 locations rely on the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana for food, including food pantries, homeless shelters and soup kitchens. The SWEPCO donation will help restock many of these places.
One group this donation will help is SPAR camps which experienced food troubles due to the storm.
"Really exciting because we're filling a gap. It was much needed when their food truck was disrupted by the storm. So this is one of those serendipitous moments that we're really, really grateful for," said Lauren Jones, Urban Farm Director.
Disaster kits are also being made with canned and dry goods.
If you are in need of food call (318) 675-2400.