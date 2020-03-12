SHREVEPORT, La. -- An employee at SWEPCO’s downtown Shreveport office has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is quarantined, according to communications director Carey Sullivan.
"Our employees’ safety and health is our top priority as we serve our customers during this outbreak," states Sullivan.
Most downtown employees are working from home until further notice.
"We are coordinating with local and national health officials as we work to identify the employee’s close work contacts and provide specific guidance to those individuals," Sullivan said.
SWEPCO and its parent company American Electric Power have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and taking action steps such as cleaning work areas, restricting business travel and meetings, and limiting visitors to AEP facilities, Sullivan said.
"We are following CDC guidance in consultation with our company doctors and providing information to employees," Sullivan said.