SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy winds raging at nearly 80 mph on Friday has devastated most of the ArkLaTex, leaving over 200k without power for over 24 hours.
The situation only becomes more unbearable as a heat advisory is put in place over the weekend.
Doug Warner, SWEPCO communication representative, said this was an "unprecedented event." According to Warner, staging areas have been set at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds and in Longview, Texas where nearly 2,800 linemen have been brought in from around the region, including AEP Texas, to help restore power to SWEPCO customers.
"These folks that have left their families to come here -- that's what's at the heart of this. We have a lot of hardworking people just within the SWEPCO family here locally, but there's no way we can pull something off like this without the help that we're receiving right now from other AEP families as well as other companies that have come to our aid," Warner said.
In a recent news release, SWEPCO said it could take up to one week until all power has been restored.
- Natchitoches service territory in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Tuesday, June 20
- Texarkana service territory in Texas – 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 21
- Longview service territory in Texas – 10 p.m., Friday, June 23
- Shreveport service territory and surrounding communities in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Saturday, June 24
Over the past two days, SWEPCO has helped 40-50k customers in getting back online, but Warner says there's still a long way to go.
As of Saturday morning, around 125k people in Louisiana are still out of power, nearly 81k in East Texas.
Click here for the latest update on SWEPCO outages.
"The culprit behind some of [the outages] is some of these larger poles that carry a lot of the electricity from one area to another were heavily damaged in what's been measured as hurricane-force winds," Warner said.
Shantell Jordan of SWEPCO has mentioned that priority power situations remain as hospitals, nursing homes, and sewer lift stations.
But Warner also says that one of the priorities of SWEPCO is also safety, not just for their workers but also for locals.
"It's a process," Warner says, "it's layers upon layers of not just getting the work done, but the safety that goes along with that." Warner said it will take SWEPCO some time to get to where they want to be, which could be up to next Friday.
Another update from SWEPCO will be released around 5 p.m. CST.