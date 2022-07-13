STONEWALL, La. – Few topics get hotter on the North DeSoto Residents Forum than when the electricity goes out.
For some, true or not, it seems to be quite frequently. But help appears to be on the way.
AEP-SWEPCO leaders spread out a display of color-coded maps Wednesday afternoon in an open house to explain to customers how they plan to improve their electrical service. An estimated $40 million is being spent on a multi-year project to upgrade service lines, transmission lines and substations.
The improvements not only are designed to improve service of thousands of households in the fast-growing area of the parish, but also make room for perhaps hundreds of more who may be headed that way to fill existing and newly development subdivisions that are adding new homes on an almost daily basis.
Then there’s also talk of a large-scale combined commercial and residential development near Interstate 49 and state Highway 3276.
That growth has not been lost on SWEPCO and is contributing to the improvement plan. Additionally, the utility is also replacing poles, lines and other equipment held over from the former Valley Electric Coop, which SWEPCO purchased in 2010.
The overall goal of SWEPCO’s plans is to put customers closer to substations, which reduces their line exposure and improves reliability, said engineering manager Clint Hollis.
Just this month, SWEPCO switched over some Stonewall area customers after doubling the capacity of the Stonewall Substation – a project that’s taken two years to complete, Hollis said.
The Kingston Substation and its service area, where the larger transmission lines will be constructed, is scheduled to get underway in the fourth quarter of this year, with a projected completion date of 2024.
There may be some wiggle room needed for the timeline since, like many construction projects, SWEPCO is at the mercy of material shortages, including poles and wire, Hollis said.
Stonewall Mayor Ken Kaffka is pleased SWEPCO is making a financial commitment to ensure the future growth of the North DeSoto community, not just Stonewall.
SWEPCO’s project will make the area more attractive for residents and potential new businesses with improved reliability of utilities, Kaffka said.