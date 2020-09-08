A SWEPCO lineman working to restore power in hurricane damaged Vernon Parish was injured Tuesday morning.
The worker, identified as Travis Dixon, sustained serious injuries and was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. He is a lineman based out of Mena, Ark., according to a social media post by Rep. Mike Johnson R-La., who asked his constituents to pray for Dixon’s recovery.
“Many thousands of utility repairmen from our neighboring states have come to Louisiana to help us in our time of need, and the job is a complex and dangerous one,” Johnson said.
Johnson's post also included a statement from Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and COO: “Please keep Travis and his family in your thoughts and prayers. We will provide updates as they are available.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, SWEPCO was working to complete power restoration to approximately 1,400 homes and business in Vernon Parish and 854 custumers in Natchitoches Parish.
“We are close to completion in the Natchitoches area, and we are working on the remaining circuits, including those in Hornbeck and Hicks,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations.