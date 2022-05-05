SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe thunderstorms moving across the ArkLaTex has caused power outages in several locations.
As of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, over 8,358 SWEPCO customers are without power.
Bossier Parish 2,388
Caddo Parish 1,746
Panola County 1,685
