Power Outages

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe thunderstorms moving across the ArkLaTex has caused power outages in several locations.

As of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, over 8,358 SWEPCO customers are without power.

Bossier Parish 2,388

Caddo Parish 1,746 

Panola County 1,685

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
1

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments