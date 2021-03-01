SHREVEPORT La. -- A major power utility in the ArkLaTex is warning of higher electric bills for most customers in the coming months, thanks to February's record breaking cold snap.
SWEPCO says it's working to minimize that impact on customers’ bills.
The company says energy use not only likely soared as people tried to keep warm, fuel costs to generate electricity increased substantially. SWEPCO is working with utility regulators in each state to minimize the impact of fuel costs on customers’ bills. It says the “fuel factor” used to calculate the power generation fuel cost on the bill is adjusted to make sure customers pay only SWEPCO’s actual fuel costs. SWEPCO says it's prohibited from making a profit on fuel costs.
SWEPCO encourages customers who are struggling to pay electric bills to contact them to find a solution. Visit SWEPCO.com/Assist, or call 1-877-446-7211.
Some customers may qualify for a payment plan. In cases where bill payments have fallen behind, SWEPCO says it may make sense to consider setting up a payment arrangement.
Some customers may also want to enroll in an average monthly payment plan. That'll even out payments throughout the year to account for seasonal spikes in usage. SWEPCO says bills adjust on a 12-month rolling average and change only slightly each month, making bills more predictable.
SWEPCO says it can also help customers find financial assistance to pay their electric bills. SWEPCO can provide eligibility guidelines, contact information and program specifics for local and state assistance organizations, and work with those organizations to verify information and accept agency assistance pledges.