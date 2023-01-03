SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO customers across the region are dealing with power outages Monday in the wake of severe weather. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 5,4000 customers were without service at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team forecast
Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible.
When severe storms roll in, outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.