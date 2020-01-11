SHREVEPORT, La. - SWEPCO crews and contract workers were restoring power Saturday night to homes and business, who lost electricity after storms broke utility poles and downed wires.
At the peak, about 29,300 customers were without power late Friday night and Saturday morning.
As of 10 p.m. Saturday, over 2,500 customers remained without power. Bossier Parish had about 1,700 outage.
Power is expected to be restored to 95 percent of customers who can receive power by Sunday night.
The areas without power until Sunday include: Shreveport, Bossier City, Benton, Haughton and Vivian.