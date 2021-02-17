SHREVEPORT, La. -- In case of widespread power outages SWEPCO is positioning three thousand repair personnel around the Arklatex.
We saw repair trucks and sleeper trailers lining up in a parking lot at State of Louisiana Fairgrounds in Shreveport. It's one of five bases where linemen, tree cutters and more are reporting to.
It's feared that freezing rain will weigh down tree limbs and power lines, and cause major blackouts.
Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell praises SWEPCO for sending this surge of manpower in advance.
"We'll have more people here than we did in the hurricanes in the summertime," Campbell said.
"We have 3,000 workers coming in here from all over the country, some as far away as Canada, who will be here. They'll be working night and day trying to get the electricity back on -- if it goes off," Campbell added.
Campbell says he spoke with SWEPCO's president, who told him the power company's been planning this movement of repair crews for a week since they were watching the weather forecast.
More SWEPCO crews are being based out of Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, a former Chesapeake Energy facility east of Mansfield along I-49, as well as locations in Texarkana and Longview, Texas.
Campbell says if more than a quarter of an inch coats tree limbs and power lines, it could spell big power outage trouble.