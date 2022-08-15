SHREVEPORT, La. -- Help appears to be on the way for SWEPCO customers who are struggling with high bills during recent months.
SWEPCO plans to announce later today or Tuesday a plan to waive late fees, waive the addition of deposits on existing accounts and allow for relaxed payment agreements, spokesman Michael Corbin told Caddo commissioners Monday.
Comparisons have been to a plan announced by Entergy to provide $150 credits for eligible customers. But Corbin said he believes SWEPCO’s plan will have a larger monetary impact to customers.
“I think it’s real money off their bill,” he said.
Corbin also provided updated information to commissioners on disconnects. He said he told them at their meeting two weeks ago that SWEPCO had not disconnected any customers from June 30 until that date. However, he said he later learned on July 14 seven customers were disconnected. A number of them, he said, paid their bills in full or made significant payments to get their power back on.
He pointed out the Public Service Commission created a rule in 2007 that lays out guidelines when disconnects can be done. For example, excessive heat warnings are forecast for today and Tuesday, meaning no customers’ power will be cut off.
But there were some disconnects last week when the temperatures fell slightly. And it could begin later this week if forecasts of rain and lower temperatures hold true, he said.
“We’re being very cautious with disconnects,” Corbin said. None are performed when a customer misses one or two payments. “We’re talking about accounts significantly in arears.”
Along those lines, Commissioner Steven Jackson pulled a resolution he proposed asking SWEPCO to set a moratorium for electric utility disconnects until Nov. 1.
Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell was in attendance, too, to express appreciation to the commission for "what y'all are doing to try to help the people."