SHREVEPORT, La.-- Power outages are widespread from East Texas all the way to Mansfield and Natchitoches.
Right now crews are assessing the damage. When they are finished, Swepco will have an idea about when power will be restored.
There are priority power situations like hospitals , nursing homes and sewer lift stations.
“It looks to be as one of largest storms that have caused the largest amount of outages that we’ve had recently," said Shantell Jordan with Swepco.
The restaurants that are open are busy. This includes the ones on East Kings Highway. Starbucks, Sonic, the Tiki Bar and Taco Bell.