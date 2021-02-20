SWEPCO workers

SHREVEPORT, LA. – SWEPCO has updated its estimated times of restoration for areas impacted by the winter storm. Approximately 10,700 customers remained without power at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We are making progress despite hazardous road conditions affecting travel and access to many areas,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Operations.

“Line crews are replacing broken poles and crossarms and downed wires, with support from tree crews and other personnel. Our base camps are fully operational, and we have 1,500 internal and external personnel working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

Here are community-level estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in each area:

NATCHITOCHES AREA

  
   

Campti

10 PM Saturday 2/20

Campti, Cloud Crossing, Hwy. 486, Hwy. 507, Grapps Bluff Road

 

10 Pm Sunday 2/21

Pine Cove; Mammy Trail; Clarence, Hwy. 1226, Clear Lake Road - Campti

Belmont

10 PM Saturday 2/20

Belmont Hwy. 120 to Zwolle; 175 N. of Belmont to Many

 

10 PM Sunday 2/21

Hwy. 120 Belmont to Marthaville; Boylen Road

Cane River

10 PM Saturday 2/20

Natchitoches - Williams Ave., Joy St., Martin Dr.; Hwy. 494 Natchez

 

10 PM Sunday 2/21

Lateral Lane, Natchitoches - Laternal Lane, Old River Road; Natchez; Flora

Creston

10 PM Sunday

Pardee Road, Campti Bayou Road, West Wind Road, Hwy. 9 Creston to Saline; Goldonna community

Derry

10 PM Saturday 2/20

Melrose community

 

10 PM Sunday 2/21

Marco, Lena, Bay Springs communities

Grand Ecore

10 PM Saturday 2/20

Grand Ecore, St. Maurice, Crews, Montgomery communities; Johnson Chute Road

Robeline

10 Pm Sunday 2/21

Robeline - Central Loop

Marthaville

10 PM Saturday 2/21

Robeline community; Nelson Rd.; Hwy 120 Robeline to Marthaville; Robert Rawls Loop

 

10 PM Monday 2/22

Marthaville community; Many - Marthaville Road; Hwy. 487 to I-49 at Ajax

Provencal

10 PM Saturday 2/20

Provencal, Oak Grove, Hagewood communities; Robeline Provencal Rd.; Collins Road

 

10 PM Sunday 2/20

Bellwood, Vowells Mill communities

 

10 PM Monday 2/22

Shady Grove community; Hwy. 485; Hwy. 6 Hagewood to Robeline

Powhatan

10PM Saturday 2/20

Powhattan, Lake End communities; Hwy. 485; Hwy. 174 Lake End to Ajax

Many

10 PM Sunday 2/21

Sweet Town Road; Many-Marthaville Road; Brumley Road

 

10 PM Monday 10PM

Ft. Jessup community; Hwy. 6 Robeline East to Many; Petty Road; Shawnee Loop; Sid Faust Road

Verda

10 PM Saturday 2/20

Atlanta, Dry Prong, Verda communities; Hwy. 122 Verda to Montgomery; Aaron Fletcher Road; Leston Dubois Road, Hargis Road

   

MANSFIELD AND HORNBECK AREAS

  
   

Belmont

12 Noon Sunday 2/21

 

Carroll

6 PM Saturday 2/20

 

Gahagan

6 PM Saturday 2/20

 

Kingston

12 Noon Saturday 2/20

 

Mansfield

6 PM Saturday 2/20

 

Noble

10 PM Saturday 2/20

 

Noble

12 Noon Sunday 2/21

Hwy. 3229 and Hwy. 482, Coon Ridge area, Tobe Nabours, Carter Ferry Road

Red Oak

10 PM Saturday 2/20

 

Many

12 Noon Sunday 2/21

 

How SWEPCO Restores Power

SWEPCO prioritizes restoration efforts to safely get the largest number of customers on in the shortest amount of time and addresses restoration in these four steps:

First, assess damage and restore critical services, such as hospitals and fire departments

Second, restore outages that affect large groups of customers

Third, fix problems that affect smaller numbers of customers and

Fourth, make repairs that affect individual customers.

How to Report, Track Outages

·       Log on to SWEPCO.com to report an outage and to sign up for text and email updates, including an estimated time of restoration. 

·       Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

·       Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage.

·       Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account.

 

Stay Safe

·       Assume that any downed utility line is energized. Stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Report it immediately to SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.

·       Be extremely careful when using any alternate forms of heating, cooking and lighting.

·       If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can "backfeed" electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers' instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

If your power goes out

·       If you lose power, please turn off heating, water heating and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30 to 45 minutes. Taking this step helps prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could result in a second outage.

