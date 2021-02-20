SHREVEPORT, LA. – SWEPCO has updated its estimated times of restoration for areas impacted by the winter storm. Approximately 10,700 customers remained without power at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We are making progress despite hazardous road conditions affecting travel and access to many areas,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Operations.
“Line crews are replacing broken poles and crossarms and downed wires, with support from tree crews and other personnel. Our base camps are fully operational, and we have 1,500 internal and external personnel working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”
Here are community-level estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in each area:
NATCHITOCHES AREA
Campti
10 PM Saturday 2/20
Campti, Cloud Crossing, Hwy. 486, Hwy. 507, Grapps Bluff Road
10 Pm Sunday 2/21
Pine Cove; Mammy Trail; Clarence, Hwy. 1226, Clear Lake Road - Campti
Belmont
10 PM Saturday 2/20
Belmont Hwy. 120 to Zwolle; 175 N. of Belmont to Many
10 PM Sunday 2/21
Hwy. 120 Belmont to Marthaville; Boylen Road
Cane River
10 PM Saturday 2/20
Natchitoches - Williams Ave., Joy St., Martin Dr.; Hwy. 494 Natchez
10 PM Sunday 2/21
Lateral Lane, Natchitoches - Laternal Lane, Old River Road; Natchez; Flora
Creston
10 PM Sunday
Pardee Road, Campti Bayou Road, West Wind Road, Hwy. 9 Creston to Saline; Goldonna community
Derry
10 PM Saturday 2/20
Melrose community
10 PM Sunday 2/21
Marco, Lena, Bay Springs communities
Grand Ecore
10 PM Saturday 2/20
Grand Ecore, St. Maurice, Crews, Montgomery communities; Johnson Chute Road
Robeline
10 Pm Sunday 2/21
Robeline - Central Loop
Marthaville
10 PM Saturday 2/21
Robeline community; Nelson Rd.; Hwy 120 Robeline to Marthaville; Robert Rawls Loop
10 PM Monday 2/22
Marthaville community; Many - Marthaville Road; Hwy. 487 to I-49 at Ajax
Provencal
10 PM Saturday 2/20
Provencal, Oak Grove, Hagewood communities; Robeline Provencal Rd.; Collins Road
10 PM Sunday 2/20
Bellwood, Vowells Mill communities
10 PM Monday 2/22
Shady Grove community; Hwy. 485; Hwy. 6 Hagewood to Robeline
Powhatan
10PM Saturday 2/20
Powhattan, Lake End communities; Hwy. 485; Hwy. 174 Lake End to Ajax
Many
10 PM Sunday 2/21
Sweet Town Road; Many-Marthaville Road; Brumley Road
10 PM Monday 10PM
Ft. Jessup community; Hwy. 6 Robeline East to Many; Petty Road; Shawnee Loop; Sid Faust Road
Verda
10 PM Saturday 2/20
Atlanta, Dry Prong, Verda communities; Hwy. 122 Verda to Montgomery; Aaron Fletcher Road; Leston Dubois Road, Hargis Road
MANSFIELD AND HORNBECK AREAS
Belmont
12 Noon Sunday 2/21
Carroll
6 PM Saturday 2/20
Gahagan
6 PM Saturday 2/20
Kingston
12 Noon Saturday 2/20
Mansfield
6 PM Saturday 2/20
Noble
10 PM Saturday 2/20
Noble
12 Noon Sunday 2/21
Hwy. 3229 and Hwy. 482, Coon Ridge area, Tobe Nabours, Carter Ferry Road
Red Oak
10 PM Saturday 2/20
Many
12 Noon Sunday 2/21
How SWEPCO Restores Power
SWEPCO prioritizes restoration efforts to safely get the largest number of customers on in the shortest amount of time and addresses restoration in these four steps:
First, assess damage and restore critical services, such as hospitals and fire departments
Second, restore outages that affect large groups of customers
Third, fix problems that affect smaller numbers of customers and
Fourth, make repairs that affect individual customers.
How to Report, Track Outages
· Log on to SWEPCO.com to report an outage and to sign up for text and email updates, including an estimated time of restoration.
· Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.
· Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage.
· Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account.
Stay Safe
· Assume that any downed utility line is energized. Stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Report it immediately to SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.
· Be extremely careful when using any alternate forms of heating, cooking and lighting.
· If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can "backfeed" electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers' instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.
If your power goes out
· If you lose power, please turn off heating, water heating and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30 to 45 minutes. Taking this step helps prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could result in a second outage.