SHREVEPORT, La. - The Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) reports (as of 8:45 p.m. Saturday) about 12,700 people without power following Hurricane Delta. Most of those affected are in Natchitoches, Sabine and Vernon parishes.
"We really expected a bigger hit from Hurricane Delta, but we have crews ready to go this morning and get the power back on", said Carey Sullivan, a spokesperson with SWEPCO.
Sullivan says the best way to report an outage is to use the SWEPCO app. Customers can also call 1-888-216-3523 or visit their website.
SWEPCO called in about 1,100 workers and set up several base camps around Northwest and Central Louisiana, according to Sullivan. She added that the company looked at its response to Hurricane Laura and see how crews could improve restoration times.
