SHREVEPORT, La. - In an effort to address the tragic toll of drownings that claim the lives of thousands of Americans each year, a local program named “Swim for Life” is making impressive strides.
The program, a joint initiative between Caddo Parish Schools and the Young Men’s Christian Association, has been instrumental in equipping young students with essential swimming skills and water safety knowledge.
Annually, around 3,500 Americans are victims of drowning, and of that number, close to 1,000 are children.
The “Swim for Life” program is a four-day intensive course that teaches the fundamentals of swimming and water safety. Close to 3,000 second graders in Caddo Parish participate each year.
“It’s basically done the entire academic year,” said Jeffrey Goodman, YMCA marketing and development director. “By week two or week three, Caddo Parish begins busing Caddo Parish schools to the Y, and they do it every single week during the academic year. We have about 100, 200 students every single week come through the Y.”
Since 2017, the partnership has taught water safety to 15,000 children.
“There’s an out of water component, too, that is really invaluable,” said Goodman. “What do you do if you are around a lake and a friend of yours falls in who doesn’t know how to swim? How do you respond? How do you react? And what are some things you should know to do if that situation were to arise.”
Funding for the partnership is also provided by Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.