SHREVEPORT, La - If you are looking for a walk through history, you can easily find it in southwest Arkansas. In the small town of Washington, Arkansas, you will find Historic Washington State Park. The town was a stop on the Southwest Trail and had visitors in the 1800s like James Bowie, Sam Houston, and Davy Crockett.
While many of the buildings still sit closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can walk through this park free of charge. Visitors are able to visit the official Visitors Center and the Williams Tavern Restaurant.
The park is open seven days a week. Visitors must wear a face mask when inside any of the buildings.