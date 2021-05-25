Talimena Rally 'Crusin for St. Jude' event set for this weekend

Texarkana, Ark. - Bikers for the 'Talimena Run Rally' are gearing up for their annual 'Cruisin for St. Jude' event.
Appledawg Tees were busy Tuesday printing out more than 400 t-shirts and drawstring bags for the three-day event.
The motorcycle rally starts Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Arkansas Convention Center in Texarkana.
There will be food, music, vendors, and of course, a motorcycle run.
Last year, the bike rally raised $68,000 for the charity.
"We're giving money for cancer research and to help these kids and when they find something that can cure a certain disease they spread it all over the world, so basically we're helping everybody including the children," said Neil Jones, Talimena Rally coordinator.
Over the last nine years, Jones say they've raised more than $300,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
For more information on how to participate or donate, contact Neil Jones at 903-276-6884.