SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another round of talks over a liquor law is on the table for next week. That's after the city council failed to repeal a 1994 ordinance that now threatens to shut down dozens of stores.
Councilman Grayson Boucher will chair a Public Safety Committee meeting next Wednesday for more discussion on the city's so-called Separation Law.
"I hope maybe it'll change some minds and we may be able to get something done," Boucher says.
"We all are going to have to realize we're going to have differences on things. But we're going to have to come together to move the city forward," Boucher added about the council.
The Separation Law requires separate entrances and a wall or six foot tall barrier to separate liquor sales from other items a store sells. The Albertson's supermarket at E. Kings and Southfield is a prominent example of a store that's in compliance.
But many are not.
"There's about 70 stores that are not in compliance right now in the city of Shreveport," Boucher says.
Shreveport Police now vow to enforce that section of the law. That could cause lots of small stores to lose their liquor licenses when they come up for renewal.
"It's frustrating to know that Shreveport is stopping businesses from coming in," says Derreck Amidon, co-owner of Corks & Cuts.
"We need businesses in Shreveport, one, to serve our communities, and two, for the tax base. And yet we have some archaic law," Amidon added of the law that no other city in Louisiana has.
Corks & Cuts opened three years ago on the Southern Loop, selling cuts of meat and sides, along with liquor, beer, wine and daiquiris.
"The city just turned a blind eye to it, especially during COVID, when businesses were struggling to stay alive," Boucher says of stores being allowed to break the ordinance.
Amidon says the future of his business and others is unknown, unless the city council acts.
"Every permit that comes up from now until this is changed will be shut down. Businesses in every part of Shreveport city limits," Amidon warns.
While Boucher will continue discussion next week with Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and Metropolitan Planning Commission Director Alan Clarke, along with members of the council, he says the issue likely won't be resolved until next year. That's when a new city council will be in place.