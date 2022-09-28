TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly making it's way to Florida's mainland. According to emergency officials, it's expected to bring a life threatening storm surge to the state's west coast. As they prepare for Ian's arrival, residents in and around the Tampa Bay area have been urged to evacuate.
RELATED ARTICLE - Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
KTBS 3 spoke with Tampa Bay resident Sue Mandel about what she is doing to prevent a worst case scenario.
She said she put her grill and lawn chairs inside, and drained some of the water in her pool.
Mandel evacuated to Gainesville, Florida.