Sue Mandel

Sue Mandel

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly making it's way to Florida's mainland. According to emergency officials, it's expected to bring a life threatening storm surge to the state's west coast. As they prepare for Ian's arrival, residents in and around the Tampa Bay area have been urged to evacuate.

RELATED ARTICLE - Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida

KTBS 3 spoke with Tampa Bay resident Sue Mandel about what she is doing to prevent a worst case scenario. 

She said she put her grill and lawn chairs inside, and drained some of the water in her pool. 

Mandel evacuated to Gainesville, Florida. 

Report a typo on this article
0
0
1
1
1

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments