Download PDF TAMUT, Bowie County AgriLife Extension, mental health series

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Extended Education and Community Development and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Bowie County Leadership Advisory Board have partnered to present a free online mental health awareness mini-series in November and December.

The series of programs is designed to help people recognize and help those who may be in the early stages of developing a mental health problem or are in the midst of a mental health crisis.

The series began on November 19. 

The remaining two classes are: 

December 1st at 10 a.m. - Identifying mental health issues in high school & college age youth.

Speaker - Ms. Jennifer Sellers, LPC-S and owner of Texarkana Mental Health & Wellness

December 8th at 10 a.m. - Mental health stressors in the senior population geared towards family, friends, and caregivers.

Speaker - Claire Rodriquez, Heritage Hospice

The Mental Health Awareness Mini-Series is free and open to the public.

Click here to register. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments