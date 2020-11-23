TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Extended Education and Community Development and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Bowie County Leadership Advisory Board have partnered to present a free online mental health awareness mini-series in November and December.
The series of programs is designed to help people recognize and help those who may be in the early stages of developing a mental health problem or are in the midst of a mental health crisis.
The series began on November 19.
The remaining two classes are:
December 1st at 10 a.m. - Identifying mental health issues in high school & college age youth.
Speaker - Ms. Jennifer Sellers, LPC-S and owner of Texarkana Mental Health & Wellness
December 8th at 10 a.m. - Mental health stressors in the senior population geared towards family, friends, and caregivers.
Speaker - Claire Rodriquez, Heritage Hospice
The Mental Health Awareness Mini-Series is free and open to the public.
Click here to register.