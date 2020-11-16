NPSO tanker fire Nov. 16, 2020

CHOPIN, La. -- One north bound lane if Interstate 49 in south Natchitoches Parish remains closed as emergency crews clear the burned wreckage of an 18-wheeler that was hauling 36,000 pounds of packaged oil. 

The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. at mile post No. 112 which is south of Chopin. 
 
Both northbound lanes were initially closed but one has since reopened, according to the sheriff's office. 
 
No injuries were reported. Natchitoches haz-mat teams are on the scene. 
 
Sheriff's deputies warn drivers to be careful driving through the area and expect a traffic delay. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
