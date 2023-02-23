TEXARKANA, Ark. – TAPD Police Chief Michael Kramm held two meetings with Texarkana’s Entertainment District merchants to discuss concerns, hopes and issues for downtown and for Front Street Plaza.
An issue brought up in the first meeting Tuesday at the 1894 Gallery concerned the use of barricades. One merchant was against it while the rest agreed the idea could work for major events within reason.
Kramm said he plans to post public signs of the rules for the entertainment district.
He also discussed funding available for rubberized speed bumps to keep the downtown traffic speed at safe limits. Kramm will update the merchants via a mass email before closing roadways.
“I want to be the first point of contact for you. I will do my best to solve it, and if I can’t, I will let you know why," Kramm said.
Kramm ensured the merchants he wants to keep an open communication for resolution of any issues in the future.