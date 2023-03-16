TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana, Ark., police hosted a graduation for its Citizens’ Police Academy participants this week.
TAPD Chief Michael Kramm presented each graduate with a certificate and the Chief’s Coin.
According to TAPD, the graduates completed six weeks of first-hand education with officers and detectives in several areas of law enforcement, from crime scene investigation to SWAT operations.
Since this program is considered community outreach, TAPD said it appreciated the participants’ time and efforts and looks forward to their continuing relationship as part of the alumni association.