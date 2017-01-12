Texarkana, Arkansas police are investigating what caused a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 30. 

    

The accident happened just before 1:00 p.m. on I-30 near the Four States Fair Parkway exit. 

    

An 18-wheeler and pick-up were traveling in the westbound lane, when officers say the pickup swerved out of the median and was clipped by the semi. 

    

The impact of the crash sent the pick-up off the roadway, where it crashed into a fence. 

    

The driver and passenger of the pick-up were sent to the hospital to be treated for only minor injuries. 

    

