A traffic stop leads to some tense moments in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Officers believe the driver wanted to commit suicide by cop.
Police were able to subdue to the suspect using pepper-spray.
The entire incident was captured on the officer's body camera and the patrol unit's dash camera.
TAPD Officers Devante James and Shane Kirkland stopped Sean Basham, 24, on Ida Street Wednesday morning for not making a complete stop at a stop sign.
After learning Basham was wanted on several warrants, he was asked to get out of the vehicle.
That's when the incident escalated.
Basham can be heard in the video telling the officer he has a gun.
Officers say Basham stepped out of the vehicle with a cell phone in his left hand, and his right hand behind his back under his shirt.
TAPD Chief Bob Harrison says the officers could have been justified in using deadly force.
"They did not know he did not have a weapon until he threw his arm up like he was armed," said Harrison.
When Officer James realized Basham was unarmed, he holstered his weapon and used pepper spray to diffuse the situation.
"They have to make that split second decision because in the case of this individual he was wanting to commit suicide by cop," explained Harrison.
Chief Harrison says he's proud of the officer's actions and the successful outcome.
"The officer used extremely great judgment and took a chance because when he swung his arm around and attempted to fire the gun it just so happened there wasn't one there," said Harrison.
Basham was booked in the Bi-State Jail on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and felony threatening.