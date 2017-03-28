Police need your help find the driver of a pedestrian hit and run accident.
It happened around 3 o'clock Sunday morning in the 2100 block of East 24th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Witnesses told officers that the victim was walking across the street when he was hit by either a white Ford Expedition or Lincoln Navigator.
Officers says the vehicle may have damage to the front including the head lamps.
The victim is still in serious condition at a Texarkana hospital.
If you have any information, contact the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.