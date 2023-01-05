TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop.
The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
Fortunately, no one was injured by the blaze, which was extinguished quickly. The only damage was to the site of the roof.
“It did not penetrate the roof into Harbor Freight,” said Wanda Queen, Oaklawn Village property manager, “We feel like we dodged a bullet.”