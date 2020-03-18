MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. _ Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.
Target stores will close by 9 p.m. local time daily to allow more time for cleaning and restocking overnight. Any stores that normally close before 9 p.m. will continue to close at their regularly scheduled closing time.
The retailer said it is fast-tracking high-demand items in its supply chain as well as adding extra payroll hours focused specifically on cleaning and sanitation. Customer-facing touchpoints will be cleaned at least every 30 minutes going forward.
Target is also closing Target Cafés, Pizza Huts, Snack Bars, Beverage Bars, Starbucks seating areas and condiment stations in stores until further notice.
The company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions.