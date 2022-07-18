SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver is set to announce his candidacy for Shreveport mayor at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tarver has been a rumored candidate for weeks but only recently confirmed he’d made a decision to run.
Tarver, a Democrat, serves Senate District 39.
He'll make the announcement at J.S. Williams Funeral Home, 1104 Pierre Ave.
Tarver will take on first-term Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Other announced candidates so far include Tom Arceneaux, a Republican and former council member; Mario Chavez, a no-party candidate who serves on the Caddo Parish Commission; Darryl R. Ware II, a Democrat who announced his candidacy in October, and Tracy Mendels, a retired Shreveport police officer.
The announcements become official this week during qualifying, which takes place Wednesday through Friday.