SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver is set to announce his candidacy for Shreveport mayor at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tarver has been a rumored candidate for weeks but only recently confirmed he’d made a decision to run.

Tarver, a Democrat, serves Senate District 39.

He'll make the announcement at J.S. Williams Funeral Home, 1104 Pierre Ave. 

Tarver will take on first-term Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Other announced candidates so far include Tom Arceneaux, a Republican and former council member; Mario Chavez, a no-party candidate who serves on the Caddo Parish Commission; Darryl R. Ware II, a Democrat who announced his candidacy in October, and Tracy Mendels, a retired Shreveport police officer. 

The announcements become official this week during qualifying, which takes place Wednesday through Friday. 

