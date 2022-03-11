BATON ROUGE, La. - When Gov. John Bel Edwards clipped the wings of the state’s largest tax break, the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, during his first term in office, he let local governments get a cut of the billions in tax revenues that manufacturers previously didn’t have to pay.
But with the governor’s second term winding down, and a Republican expected to replace him in the 2023 election, advocates are pushing to make Edwards’ changes permanent lest they be thrown out in a couple of years.
The debate over whether to set Edwards’ changes in stone will play out in the upcoming legislative session, which begins March 14th. State Sen. Rogers Pope, a Denham Springs Republican, and former schools superintendent, filed a constitutional amendment that would require two-thirds approval in both the House and Senate, along with a vote of the people. It’s a high hurdle. But if approved, it would enshrine Edwards’ changes to the ITEP incentive in the state constitution, making them difficult to throw out in the future.
The bill sets up an intriguing political battle.
