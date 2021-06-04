BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers Thursday gave final passage to an effort pushed by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder to begin the centralization of the state's sales tax collections, a long-sought goal of business organizations.
Tax collection change sent to Louisiana voters for decision
