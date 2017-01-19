Millions of Americans who’ve waited all year to get their hands on their tax refunds are going to have to wait longer. The reason – fraudulent claims by thieves, trying to profit from a new law designed to give credits to low-income earners and families with children.
More than 15 million taxpayers are finding out, if they didn’t know already, the Internal Revenue Service will hold their refunds until after Feb. 15. For most families expecting a refund, that adds an extra month to the wait.
The change goes back to passage of a law known as PATH, or the Protection Against Tax Hikes bill. Congress passed it and President Obama signed it into law in 2015. It created tax credits for income earnings and for children. One of its key provisions gives low and moderate income earning families the ability to file tax returns that state their income, without the need to wait for their employers to issue their W-2 forms.
The credit allowance attracted fraud. Now, the IRS is reporting as many as 26 percent of all tax credits paid under the PATH program were “in error.” Those erroneous payouts totaled an estimated $21 billion in 2016. Congress changed the law. This year, the IRS will do a more thorough job of screening and validating claims, requiring, among other things, employers’ W-2 forms. That will take more time and delay refunds.
Millions of Americans who’ve waited all year to get their hands on their tax refunds are going to have to wait longer. The reason – fraudulent claims by thieves, trying to profit from a new law designed to give credits to low-income earners and families with children.
More than fifteen million taxpayers are finding out, if they didn’t know already, the Internal Revenue Service will hold their refunds until after Feb. 15. For most families expecting a refund, that adds an extra month to the wait.
The change goes back to passage of a law known as PATH, or the Protection Against Tax Hikes bill. Congress passed it and President Obama signed it into law in 2015. It created tax credits for income earnings and for children. One of its key provisions gives low and moderate income earning families the ability to file tax returns that state their income, without the need to wait for their employers to issue their W-2 forms.
The credit allowance attracted fraud. Now, the IRS is reporting as many as 26 percent of all tax credits paid under the PATH program were “in error.” Those erroneous payouts totaled an estimated $21 billion in 2016. Congress changed the law. This year, the IRS will do a more thorough job of screening and validating claims, requiring, among other things, employers’ W-2 forms. That will take more time, and delay refunds.
“What's really happening is the Internal Revenue Service is investigating claims of identity theft and fraudulent claims for these types of credits," says Deryl Medlin, a long-time Shreveport tax attorney.
Medlin explained the most common tax frauds.
"One is to claim someone who you're not, which is the identity theft side of things.
"The other is when you file for the earned income credit, you misstate the amount of income that you actually had."
On the front lines of tax return preparation, filers want to know one thing:
"Most of our clients are asking what we can do about this delay," says H&R Block supervisor Tanesha Hamby.
Hamby told KTBS most of the clients she and her certified tax-preparers serve opt for the no-interest advance. She says it bridges the gap, especially for moderate-income clients who need the money to pay bills, make repairs to vehicles, or replace broken appliances.
“This kind of product helps millions of people to have the money they need, while they’re waiting for their tax refunds,” she said.