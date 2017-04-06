Decreasing income taxes for 90 percent of Louisianans-- while creating a new tax on business; those are just some parts of governor John Bel Edwards proposed budget for the regular legislative session that begins Monday April 10, 2017.
The governor says it is designed to bring stability and predictability to Louisiana-- and stop endless, repetitive special sessions to plug mid-year budget deficits.
By all accounts the governor's proposal will be met with skepticism and opposition-- certainly from the republican side of the aisle, and business interests-- which have suggested the governor should be more focused on putting people back to work and growing the Louisiana economy.
"We've got the blueprint for how to get this done," Governor Edwards announced in revealing his plans for the upcoming session, "now it's up to us to find the courage to make the decisions to bring stability, predictability and fairness to our state."
Included in his ideas for the session-- was a message from the governor suggesting the most successful in the state are not paying their "fair share."
"Essentially he wants to tax people who work," said State Representative Alan Seabaugh, "and give it to the people who don't work."
The governor's main proposal: a 'gross receipts tax' on businesses.
"The central piece of this plan," said Governor Edwards, "involves leveling the playing field that has been unfairly tilted toward the big guys. I'm proposing we simplify the process by implementing a commercial activity tax-- or CAT-- on each business entity doing business in our state, based on their gross receipts."
The gross receipts plan would tax businesses on every transaction that comes in the door; but then, if there's a profit: "They're taxed again at the personal level," said Seabaugh, "so this is the worst form of double taxation. It is an absolutely horrible idea."
The governor says the gross receipts plan is modeled on best practices from states around the country, but: "Almost every state that has gone to this type of tax has either repealed it," Seabaugh said, "or is in the process of repealing it."
That includes a Louisiana neighbor.
"One of which is Texas," said Seabaugh, "but they're in the process of trying to figure out how they can get out of the box they've put themselves in."
So, from Seabaugh's perspective, the gross receipts tax is DOA.
"You pass a tax like this," said Seabaugh, "and businesses are going to run for the borders. No business looking at coming into Louisiana is going to invest here-- just because the tax burden would be astronomical."
The governor has other proposals, of course-- including:
-elimination of the federal income tax deduction
-reducing/repealing certain incentives, credits, exemptions
-a new 23 cent/gallon gas tax
That last item would go to Louisiana's roads. Seabaugh says it has some support on both sides of the aisle, but: "At this point I don't think there's enough to get it passed."
The governor is looking ahead to July 2018-- when a penny sales tax falls off the books-- creating a $1.3 billion fiscal cliff.
"This plan is designed to bring much needed stability," said the governor, "by broadening the base and lowering the rates. If we want to fully fund TOPS; if we want to make good on our commitment to invest in K-12 education-- we simply have to identify new revenue."
All of with which, Seabaugh disagrees.
"We have enough money to fund TOPS," said Seabaugh, "we have enough money to fund K-12; we have enough money to fund higher education; we have enough money to fund hospitals; we have enough money to fund roads-- and everything else."
So, if that's the case-- why the continual financial crises?
"We have a budget process that is broken," said Seabaugh, "we don't have a broken tax structure-- we have a broken budget process."
Governor Edwards says he is open to compromise-- but doing nothing is not an option.
"We know what the alternative option is if the legislature does not act," said Governor Edwards, "one or more special sessions to address yet another shortfall-- using the same proposals we've seen year after year."
But, Seabaugh believes the only way to attain fruitful discussion on taxes and the budget: "Is to limit the amount of money coming in-- and say we're not going to bring in any more money. Stop bringing us tax bills-- we're not going to raise any more."
The governor is already pointing out a $440 million shortfall for the next fiscal year.
The revenue estimating committee meets in May-- and there may be more money added to the economic forecast-- which would drive that deficit down. Even so, that's predicted to make just a small difference.
As for the 'taxable gross receipts' proposal-- Stephen Waugespack who heads up the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry-- says the governor is tone deaf. Other business representatives call the proposal "deeply troubling."
KTBS-3 and Jeff Beimfohr, will be providing live coverage of the legislative session in Baton Rouge, beginning Monday April 10, 2017.