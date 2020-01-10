TAYLOR, Ark. — The Emerson-Bradley-Taylor School District is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old Taylor Elementary School student, who reportedly died after choking on campus Thursday.
Details are limited but according to a statement posted on the school district’s website, the student has been identified as Jaxson Land.
“Our hearts are heavy and broken over the loss of a very special Taylor Elementary student, Jaxson Land. Jaxson was very endearing to all who worked with him or got to know him. He will be greatly missed by his classmates, teachers, staff and the entire Taylor community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all grieving this tragic loss,” according to a statement Superintendent Gary Hines posted on the school's website.
He continued: "To those staff members who worked so intensely to save his life, your compassion, care, love and efforts were nothing less than heroic. I personally thank you for such a display of love. Grief counselors and advisers will be on hand at school for anyone needing their help. My prayer for the family, students, staff and this community is that the peace of God which exceeds understanding will comfort your hearts. Please pray for all who are hurting."
Visitation for Land is set for Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral services are slated for Sunday at 2 p.m. at A.O. Smith Funeral Home in Stamps, Ark.