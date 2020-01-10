Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 5 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA SEVIER IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 PARISHES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO RED RIVER WEBSTER IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA MCCURTAIN IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA BOWIE CAMP CASS CHEROKEE FRANKLIN GREGG HARRISON MARION MORRIS NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RED RIVER RUSK SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS UPSHUR WOOD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, ASHDOWN, ATLANTA, BIG SANDY, BOGATA, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, BROKEN BOW, CARTHAGE, CENTER, CLARKSVILLE, COUSHATTA, DAINGERFIELD, DE QUEEN, DIERKS, EL DORADO, GIBSLAND, GILMER, HAWKINS, HAYNESVILLE, HENDERSON, HOMER, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, IDABEL, JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN, LOGANSPORT, LONE STAR, LONGVIEW, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MARSHALL, MARTIN, MINDEN, MINEOLA, MINERAL SPRINGS, MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNT VERNON, NACOGDOCHES, NAPLES, NASHVILLE, OMAHA, PITTSBURG, PRESCOTT, QUEEN CITY, QUITMAN, RINGGOLD, RUSK, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, TEXARKANA, TEXARKANA, TYLER, AND WINNSBORO.