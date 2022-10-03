NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict Monday in the capital murder of Taylor Parker.
Parker, 29, was convicted in the murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her baby, Braxlynn Sage, on Oct. 9, 2020.
During closing arguments, the prosecution said the motive was clear that Parker intended to murder Reagan Hancock and steal and kidnap her baby girl from her womb.
Parker methodically planned the fake pregnancy to keep boyfriend, Wade Griffin, but to also prove to any doubters that her pregnancy was real.
The defense said the baby was not alive and that does not constitute a live human being. Therefore, it was not a legal kidnapping, which would enhance the murder charge to capital murder.
Testimony for the prosecution lasted 12 days which included law enforcement, medical professionals and former witnesses to Parker’s fake pregnancy.
The defense called no witnesses and Parker chose not to testify.
Parker faces the death penalty when the sentencing phase of the trial begins on Oct.12.