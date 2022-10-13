NEW BOSTON, Texas – Day two in the penalty phase of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial began Thursday morning with the state calling the attorney who represented Parker and her ex-husband in their divorce.
Attorney Eric Marks testified that Tommy Wacasey and Parker had agreed to his having sole managing conservatorship of their one biological child, Trey Wacasey, and that Wacasey would not seek child support. Parker represented herself in the divorce case and said she wanted a quick divorce so she could ge remarried soon.
Marks testified that Wacasey had said Parker was a good mother because he did not want a fight, he was non-confrontational and both he and Parker had agreed to Wacasey being sole managing conservator of their son.
The state then called licensed professional counselor Kara Dixon who had seen Parker from August 2016 through January 2017. Dixon testified Parker had come to see her to deal with depression over marriage and parenting stress. She also claimed to have trauma after finding out about an alleged Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis.
Dixon said Parker initially did not report having suicidal thoughts. And she also didn't say anything about suffering blackouts or having any serious memory problems.
Dixon stated, “It is important for the patient to be truthful. You can only diagnose and form a treatment plan based on what you are told.”
The counselor had no reason to believe Parker was lying about having MS, and Dixon did not have any reason to fact-check with the presumed diagnosing doctor, Dr. Kahn, as Parker had told her.
Dixon testified she was shocked later on to find out Parker had been arrested for murder.
“How did I miss this? I didn’t understand at the time how I could have gotten this so wrong,” said Dixon.
The prosecutor asked Dixon if Parker had ever mentioned she was a victim of sexual abuse, and Dixon said she had not.
Defense Attorney Jeff Harrelson asked if it was unusual for a person to not report sexual abuse for a number of reasons and Dixon said, “Absolutely not.”
Parker, 29, was convicted on Oct. 3 in the October 2020 murder of expectant mother, Reagan Hancock, 21, and the kidnapping and death of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
During this penalty phase, the jury will decide if Parker will get life in prison or death by lethal injection.