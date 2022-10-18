TEXARKANA, Ark. – Day three of the penalty phase in the Taylor Parker trial began Tuesday morning with the state calling a neurologist Parker had seen in 2015 and 2016.
Dr. Saudi Kahn, who had ordered several MRIs for Parker, testified her tests were negative for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) despite Parker’s claims to co-workers, acquaintances and other medical professionals she was diagnosed with the disease. Kahn said neurological diagnosing is based on a patient’s history.
“We have to believe what the patient tells us and trust them," Kahn said, who added Parker yelled at him and got upset after he told her she was negative for MS.
Defense attorney Mac Cobb asked Parker could be suffering psychologically. Kahn said it was possible and he had suggested to Parker to seek psychological help.
The prosecution then called Amy Wacasey, Tommy Wacasey’s current wife. Tommy Wacasey is Parker’s ex-husband and custodial parent of Trey, Wacasey’s and Parker’s only child in the marriage.
Amy Wacasey testified about Parker's poor treatment of Trey. Parker was awarded every other weekend for visitation with Trey and was frequently a no show and no call for the visitation, leaving Trey sad and confused.
Parker rarely called to speak to her son, never sent anything in the mail nor bought him clothes or paid child support, Amy Wacasey said, adding Trey reported back to the Wacaseys that his mom slapped him and told him it was okay to lie.
Parker, 29, was convicted Oct. 3 in the murder of an expectant mother, 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and death of her baby, Braxlynn Sage, on Oct. 9, 2020.
Parker faces either life in prison or death by lethal injection.
Judge John Tidwell told the court his goal is to finish the trial around Veteran’s Day and the schedule will return to Monday through Thursday for next week and beyond.