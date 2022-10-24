NEW BOSTON, Texas – Taylor Parker's ex-husband, a fellow jail inmate and fingerprint expert testified Monday morning as the penalty phase of Parker's capital murder trial continued Monday.
Parker, 29, killed Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn baby on Oct. 9, 2020. The jury that convicted her of the crime on Oct. 3 is now considering whether she should die by lethal injection or serve a life sentence in prison.
Monday, prosecutors recalled Tommy Wacasey, who is Parker's ex-husband, to the stand. He confirmed handwriting on documents shown to the jury was indeed his former wife's. On cross-examination, defense attorney Jeff Harrelson asked Wacasey if he was a handwriting expert and Wacasey said, “No, but when you’re married to someone as long as I was, you recognize their handwriting.”
After Wacasey’s testimony, the state recalled Shona Yeager, an inmate housed at the same time Parker was at the Bi-State Jail. Yeager testified she was a trustee at the time and that Parker would give her notes to give to other inmates. Parker also gave her letters professing her innocence to be given to the DA, her attorney Jeff Harrelson and to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.
Yeager said Parker's schemes, manipulation and claims of wealth were obvious to her. She said Parker’s version of the murder changed in the letters that Yeager read and passed.
Parker’s handwriting also changed in the letters. In one version, Parker said she did not do it, and in another she said she did, only to save the baby.
One was a 13-page letter that had serious implications and elaborate graphic details that concerned Yeager, so she turned it over to law enforcement. In it, Parker claimed she had money; her family was wealthy and a part of the Morton salt company. Parker would also use her money claims to get things done for her, even offering $5,000 for favors.
Despite being in a segregated pod, it appeared that Parker got more leniency from most of the guards. Instead of being allowed out of her cell for one to two hours in the day room, sometimes Parker would be allowed up to half a day, Yeager said.
The state then called Phyllis Dawson, who inadvertently provided the court some much needed comic relief. Dawson was also in jail at the same time as Parker. She testified that she and Parker had become close while Dawson was a trustee and could move around to different cells.
Parker referred to Dawson as Granny. When Attorney Rogers posed a question to Dawson, she accidentally addressed her as “Granny, I mean Miss Phyllis,” to which much of the court found amusing and laughed along with the attorney and her witness.
Dawson testified that Parker had written a few letters in the hopes that when Dawson was released that she would find a credible witness to testify that Parker was at a casino in Idabel the night before the murder. She wanted it to seem that she stayed there overnight so she would not have been present in New Boston at the time of the murder.
Dawson said Parker had given her an envelope and told Dawson she did not write it. Dawson said, “I left it on my table and I prayed over it because none of it made sense and the Lord never did tell me what to do with it.”
Dawson said later a detective showed up at her front door and asked for anything Parker had given her. Initially, Dawson said she told the detective she didn’t know anything about it. But the detective told her if she didn’t hand it over she could be charged as accessory to murder and her house would be subject to a search.
“It scared me to death,” said Dawson, and she gave up everything Parker had written and given to her
Afterward, the state called a latent print expert, Mark Wild, who testified the prints on the letter were Parker’s.