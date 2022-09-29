NEW BOSTON, Texas – The former boyfriend of a woman on trial for killing a woman and her unborn child said her many stories were believable because she backed them up. But he now knows her information, including a claim she was pregnant, was faked.
Wade Griffin was the first on the stand Thursday morning as the capital murder trial of Taylor Parker enters day 12. Parker is on trial for the Oct. 9, 2020 murder of Reagan Hancock, 21, and the fetal abduction and kidnapping of her unborn daughter.
Griffin, 37, testified that he met Parker at a rodeo in 2019 and in just a short time her lies began. She said she was due an inheritance and millions of dollars in oil and gas royalties.
Parker corroborated her stories through made-up characters and by using a spoof phone numbers to text Griffin. He said communication was only through emails and texts. His attempt to reach any of the people because his calls only went to voicemail.
But Griffin admitted to jurors he believed what Parker was telling him because she provided screenshots of documents, emails and explanations to prove her point. Griffin testified that even friends and family members believed the lies Parker told.
But money problems developed when Griffin said Parker convinced him to buy a side-by-side, a truck and cows. He took out a loan based on her promise she would reimburse him from her royalty payments.
Early in their relationship, Griffin said Parker told him she was pregnant. But she said she lost the baby.
Other falsehoods included Parker’s claim that her mother, Shona, referred to as fake Shona, put out a hit on her and she would not be safe in her home. Griffin said he wanted her to be safe, so he let Parker move in with him.
In addition, Griffin was told Parker’s mom was hacking into their phones, the Mexican mafia was involved and there was a shootout involving the FBI. Prosecutors asked Griffin if he had seen any news coverage of the alleged shootout. He said he didn't, but Parker explained it wasn't made public because it was an undercover operation.
Griffin described Parker as believable and very smart.
Griffin said Parker frequently complained in texts about his lack of affection toward her. But Griffin told jurors his with Parker had become an emotional rollercoaster. He said he was not functioning well at work, was depressed and overwhelmed with his mounting debt while waiting on Parker’s promises of reimbursement.
Before Thursday's lunch break, prosecutors called a female inmate who was incarcerated with Parker. She testified Parker told her she convinced her boyfriend she was pregnant. But the other details of the murder and confiscation of Hancock's baby were skewed in Parker’s favor and she did not believe her.