NEW BOSTON, Texas – After the lunch break, testimony wrapped up with Texas DPS Lt. Andrew Venable who had given a timeline of Taylor’s scheming and fraudulent activity, honing in on her financial fraud, medical schemes and lies to employers.
Venable confirmed that Parker had moved around various jobs frequently, usually lying about her job experience and coming up with fake medical conditions to commit disability fraud and to take medical leaves of absence.
Parker’s pattern in procuring a job was distinct in that she pulled off amazing interviews and those involved in the hiring process were initially impressed with her personable, outgoing and enthusiastic attitude. All believed she would be an asset to the team.
But, after being on the job for a few days, Parker invariably became a disappointment instead with poor performance, creating of drama and obviously proving that she had lied about her work experience since she was unable to perform at the level that was expected and spending a great deal of time on personal phone calls.
On cross-examination, Defense Attorney Jeff Harrelson pointed out that during one jail phone conversation, her mother had asked Parker when she was going to get her psychiatric evaluation.
Next, the state called Katelyn Glass, a former friend of two years of Parker’s who had Multiple Sclerosis (MS) who testified after she found out, she could not believe that of all the medical conditions, why Parker would fake having MS because it is such a painful and debilitating affliction to have.
Glass said, “I noticed after I had gone to the hospital, not long after, Taylor would go too.”
Glass, a practicing nurse also testified she was surprised Parker had been prescribed such a heavy narcotic as Stadol, which is an opioid that she had never heard of as being prescribed for MS and noticed Parker would empty the bottles quickly.
Glass had also revealed to the jury Parker’s infidelity in her marriage to Tommy Wacasey.
Glass also testified that Parker had told her she was pregnant with a ‘miracle baby.’ Knowing that Parker had had a hysterectomy in the past, she knew that would be impossible without a uterus, so, that was the time when Glass decided to let the friendship fade out because she knew she was lying about being pregnant.
On cross, Harrelson asked Glass if she knew it to be true that some people are so mentally ill, that they don’t even realize they are mentally ill, and Glass said, “Yes.”
Parker’s supervisor from her Cooper Tire payroll clerk job and an HR manager took the stand at the end of the day to testify that once again, Parker applied for short-term disability and falsified documents showing various codes for fake medical conditions and took a paid leave.
Again, Parker said she had suffered a stroke and spoke of a pulmonary embolism where she would sometimes bring in an oxygen tank to the office.
Parker’s role as a payroll clerk involved inputting time sheets into the computer. On more than one occasion, stacks of cards would go missing, even during the yearly audit performed by the state of Ark.
Many of Parker’s co-workers had to take up the slack for Parker not doing her work, not showing up for work and being on the phone too much.
As a result, co-workers not only had to work extra hours and postpone their vacations due to Parker’s absenteeism and lack of work in a critically time-sensitive job to get employees paid, a temp had to be hired to help with the workload piling up.
The prosecution also displayed the results of her hair follicle pre-employment drug test which was negative.
Parker’s former supervisor testified that in her 26 years at Cooper Tire, she had never worked with someone with her poor work ethic nor had she ever experienced the amount of problems and turmoil from just one individual in her entire career.