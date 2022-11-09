NEW BOSTON, Texas - A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker.
The jury in New Boston deliberated just over 90 minutes before returning her sentence.
In her closing statement, prosecutor Kelley Crisp brought tears to many eyes sitting in the gallery.
Parker, 29, was charged in the Oct. 9, 2020 death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and cutting her unborn baby from her uterus who also died.
Crisp, without warning, displayed a graphic picture of Hancock brutally murdered and cut open body lying in hers and her baby’s blood while gasps could be heard in the courtroom.
Defense Attorney Jeff Harrelson drove home the point to the jury that Parker was human, she was flawed, but still a human.
The trial and sentencing phase lasted 49 days, including 25 days of testimony, 142 witnesses, some twice, and over 100 pieces of evidence.
Judge John Tidwell order Parker be transferred to death row at the Mountain View Correctional Unit in the small Texas town of Gatesville.