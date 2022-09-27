NEW BOSTON, Texas – The Taylor Parker trial continued Tuesday in New Boston, Texas with the prosecution calling crime scene investigators to testify about the double homicide that happened on Oct. 9, 2020.
Parker is charged with the fetal abduction and murder of the pregnant mother, Reagan Hancock. She's pleaded not guilty.
Before the investigators were questioned, Judge John Tidwell told spectators graphic photographs would be shown of the victim in her home.
The expert witnesses testified that it was the worst crime scene they've ever seen despite all of their years on the job. They said it was evident Hancock had an incised, or cut womb. She had lacerations and stab wounds to her face. Her throat had been cut to her ear, and she appeared to have been beaten, most probably by a 4-pound mason jar full of sand.
Investigators said there was evidence of a long struggle. Hancock had defense wounds on her hands. There was a lot of blood spatter and blood evidence, mostly in the living room, in the kitchen and by the front door.
Investigators also testified Hancock's blonde hair was unrecognizable because it was so blood-soaked.
The state continues to call its witnesses Tuesday afternoon.
If found guilty of capital murder, Parker faces the death penalty.