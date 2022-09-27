NEW BOSTON, Texas – The Taylor Parker trial continued Tuesday in New Boston, Texas with the prosecution calling crime scene investigators to testify about the double homicide that happened on Oct. 9, 2020.
Parker is charged with the fetal abduction and murder of the pregnant mother, Reagan Hancock. She's pleaded not guilty.
Before the investigators were questioned, Judge John Tidwell told spectators graphic photographs would be shown of the victim in her home.
The expert witnesses testified that it was the worst crime scene they've ever seen despite all of their years on the job. They said it was evident Hancock had an incised, or cut womb. She had lacerations and stab wounds to her face. Her throat had been cut to her ear, and she appeared to have been beaten, most probably by a 4-pound mason jar full of sand.
Investigators said there was evidence of a long struggle. Hancock had defense wounds on her hands. There was a lot of blood spatter and blood evidence, mostly in the living room, in the kitchen and by the front door.
Investigators also testified Hancock's blonde hair was unrecognizable because it was so blood-soaked.
After the lunch break, testimony included findings from the Dallas County medical examiner and from a Texas Ranger.
Dr. Melinda Flores testified about the numerous blunt force trauma injuries to Hancock's head. She had at least five skull fractures. When asked if the blunt force object could have been a mason jar, the doctor said that could be one of many possibilities.
There were also 113 sharp force injuries, including stab wounds, incisions and contusions. Some of the stab wounds were as deep as 4 ½ inches. A scalpel blade was retrieved from the side of Hancock's neck close to the ear.
Flores said Hancock was 35 weeks pregnant was approaching full-term.
Flores concluded Hancock died of blunt force injuries, stab wounds and bruising and hemorrhaging resulting in death. Death was ruled as a homicide and there was no evidence of natural disease.
Afterward, the state called Texas Ranger Stacey McNeil who testified he searched Parker’s home and car and Griffin’s truck. In Griffin’s truck he found an infant rear-facing car seat was installed in the back seat.
In Griffin's truck, which Parker was driving, were baby clothes, a blood-soaked blanket and pillow, as well as blood in the seat of the driver’s side and a revolver on the passenger side with one empty chamber, McNeil said.
No weapons were recovered in the home or vehicles that would have indicated involvement in the homicide. McNeil said Griffin's home looked as if those who were living there were preparing to have a baby, complete with a crib, swing, baby clothing, diapers and wipes.
A laptop was confiscated from Griffin’s home, but no cell phone of Parker’s was ever found.
If found guilty of capital murder, Parker faces the death penalty.