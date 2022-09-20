NEW BOSTON, Texas – Day six in the fetal abduction and murder trial of Taylor Parker continued with her boyfriend's mother on the stand.
The day before, on Monday, a juror fell ill, and court was dismissed at 2 p.m. That juror returned Tuesday morning.
Parker is charged with the Oct. 9, 2020 death of Reagan Simmons Hancock. She was beaten, hit in the head with a blunt force object, then a knife was used to remove her unborn baby. She has pleaded not guilty.
Connie Griffin testified she knew fairly early Parker was lying and scheming about her access to millions of dollars and her pregnancy with Wade Griffin’s baby. Connie Griffin said she tried to warn her son numerous times about Parker’s fake pregnancy and strongly advised her son to leave Parker, as she had seen so many red flags.
This put a strain on the relationship between Wade Griffin and his mother, resulting in several months of the two not speaking despite living down the street from each other.
Testimony also touched on Wade Griffin's questions about why Parker had not been showing in the beginning of the pregnancy. He was told by Parker it was because she had had a tummy tuck.
The prosecution and the defense have made it clear in their questioning of the witnesses that Parker made a good first impression, was friendly and outgoing and is usually believable upon meeting her.
Before the lunch break on Tuesday, in addition to Griffin’s mother’s testimony, the prosecution called Blake Aubrey, a human resources specialist at Cooper Tires where Taylor was employed prior to and during the first part of her fake pregnancy.
Aubrey testified that Parker had nailed her interview and the HR team felt they had hired someone worthy of promotion from her payroll clerk position for which she had been hired.
As time passed during Parker’s employment, Aubrey testified of the disappointment HR and her supervisor had in her poor performance, primarily due to her many personal phone calls and texting while neglecting her job duties.
After a recess during the morning break, prosecuting attorney Kelley Crisp vented her objection to Judge Tidwell that defense attorney Jeff Harrelson and Mac Cobb continued to ask repeatedly if the witnesses had called law enforcement.
Crisp vehemently objected to the defense’s strategy of “putting the witnesses on trial,” when it was Parker alone who was on trial. Tidwell agreed with the objection.
Crisp reminded Connie Griffin that none of this was her fault as she began to cry on the stand. Connie Griffin said she had no idea this was going to happen, and she said she thought Parker would fake a miscarriage; not that it would turn out the way it did.