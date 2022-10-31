NEW BOSTON, Texas – The state has rested its case in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial.
Monday marked the start of the fourth week in the process for the jury to decide if Parker should die by lethal injection or spend the rest of her life in prison for the October 2020 death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and kidnapping her unborn baby after cutting her from the womb.
Prosecutors started the morning by calling a couple of witnesses. Then the defense took over in the afternoon.
First up for the state was a corrections official who described the differences between death penalty convictions and life sentences for women in Texas prisons. That's significant because the jury must decide either one for Parker's fate.
Timothy Fitzpatrick, Texas Department of Corrections director of classifications and records, started out by going over inmate processing and security status. He explained not many women are sentenced to life without parole; only those convicted of capital murder and those who have continuously committed sexual assault on a child.
Fitzpatrick went over the different security clearances and custody decisions while an inmate is in intake for up to 30 days. He talked about the various freedoms a prisoner can earn for good behavior. If Parker is given life without parole, she will start at a level 3.
Levels 1-3 have a lower security levels and can have contact visitation, a job, time out of their cell in general population from 7 a.m.until 10 p.m., spend time with staff and other inmates, watch multiple TVs, play board games and eat in a communal area.
Prosecuting attorney Kelley Cirsp said, “So they could find a relationship and establish a life in prison?” Fitzpatrick agreed.
Inmates of level 1-3 could live in a cell with a cellmate or live in an open dorm. Levels 4 and 5 are based on poor behavior in general population and is very restrictive. Inmates at this level live in a single cell approximately 8 feet by 10 feet and do not have the freedoms others have.
Crisp noted that Parker had committed arson and made a terroristic threat when calling in a bomb threat to the Idabel hospital, but was never charged with those offenses. Fitzpatrick said the intake does not consider anything that was not a formal charge.
Also, as in her time at the Bi-State Jail, Parker developed schemes involving five other inmates to implicate a suicidal inmate in the murder she was convicted of, possessed contraband, convinced inmates she was rich and would pay them thousands of dollars to do things for her once they got out, had a former correctional officer (CO) writing her and corresponding with her and filing grievances whenever a CO did not do what she wanted them to do and had COs leaving her cell door open all day when she was only allowed one hour outside of her cell.
None of those came with disciplinary action, meaning those incidents could not be considered during intake at the prison. But Fitzpatrick said those were areas of serious concern.
Fitzpatrick said if those types of behaviors took place while an inmate was in segregation -- as Parker has been -- those actions would only be compounded if placed in general population.
Death row is the most restrictive area of the prison, with its own warden and hand-selected officers with experience and management skills. There are no other inmates around.
If a death row inmate is taken to the infirmary, the inmate must be restrained and all other inmates must be cleared away from that area. The inmate is escorted by two officers, one of whom is armed.
Although staffing is lower at about 70% in the general population, death row is always staffed 100%, Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick also made it clear that the mission of TDC is to strive to make each person better. But that has to start with each person and whether they want to become a better person.
The prosecution has indicated Parker has no desire to become a better person. There has been no evidence of that in her two years at Bi-State Jail.
Mac Cobb, Parker's defense attorney, asked questions in the differences between males and females who were imprisoned. Fitzpatrick said currently there are six women on death row in the state of Texas.
Cobb pointed out after he read the manual of the prison for the inmates that some of the education classes could help teach the inmates “to change their thinking skills, reduce anxiety, problem solving ability, and help with thinking errors to help them adjust to life.”
After the state rested, the defense called Shona Prior, who is Parker's mother, who testified she was with her daughter at the hospital during her ectopic pregnancy and hysterectomy. Parker was given a spinal tap and subsequently experienced frequent headaches.
Prior further said she witnessed symptoms after Parker claimed to have a stroke. But she admitted her daughter was not diagnosed with an actual stroke or MS. The Dallas MS specialist told Parker she needed to seek psychiatric help.
Parker, wanting a diagnosis to explain her symptoms, which included right side paralysis requiring physical therapy to learn to walk again, was diagnosed with complicated migraines.
The defense testimony continues on Tuesday.