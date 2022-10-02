NEW BOSTON, Texas – The Taylor Parker trial resumes Monday at 9 a.m. with closing arguments at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston, Texas.
Taylor Parker, 29, pleaded not guilty to the fetal abduction and murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her baby, Braxlynn Sage on Oct. 9, 2020.
Testimony for the prosecution lasted 12 days which included law enforcement, medical professionals and former witnesses to Parker’s fake pregnancy.
Some witnesses attested to her believability in the ruse to fraudulently deceive her boyfriend, Wade Griffin, and his friends and family that she was worth millions and pregnant with Griffin’s baby.
The defense called no witnesses and Parker chose not to testify.
If convicted of capital murder, Parker faces the death penalty.